Serious crash impacting traffic on northbound I-75

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A serious crash is affecting traffic on northbound I-75 near the Fayette-Madison County line.

The crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. between mile markers 97 and 99, near the Clays Ferry Bridge.

Police say one car with one person inside was involved in the crash.

Crews took that person to the hospital. They are expected to recover.

Police believe the driver may have been on the way to work from Madison County.

Traffic was down to one lane on northbound I-75 as of 6:45 a.m.

Crews could not give an estimate on when normal traffic will resume.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.