Serious crash impacting traffic on northbound I-75

Traffic was down to one lane for much of the morning.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A serious crash is affecting traffic on northbound I-75 near the Fayette-Madison County line.

The crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. between mile markers 97 and 99, near the Clays Ferry Bridge.

Police say one car with one person inside was involved in the crash.

Crews took that person to the hospital. They are expected to recover.

Police believe the driver may have been on the way to work from Madison County.

Traffic was down to one lane on northbound I-75 as of 6:45 a.m.

Crews could not give an estimate on when normal traffic will resume.

