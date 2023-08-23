Everyday Kentucky
COVID-19 on the rise in some Kentucky communities
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - COVID-19 is on the rise in some parts of Kentucky.

Dozens of people have recently reported having the virus in Laurel County. County health officials say more than 100 cases were reported last week, and about a third of those were in the local school system.

Officials say it’s normal for there to be a bump in sickness cases at the start of the school year, and this year is no different.

However, Public Health Director Mark Hensley says that while COVID-19 cases have inched higher, they are nowhere near the increase they saw this time in 2022.

Hensley says flu season season is also fast approaching, and they will soon have vaccines for that.

Flu season typically runs from fall through the spring of the next year.

Hensley also says they are seeing some strep cases among youth in the community.

