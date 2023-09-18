Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

Former Kentucky governor dies at 84

He was governor from 1991 to 1995.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - WKYT has confirmed that former Kentucky Governor Brereton C. Jones has died at 84.

Governor Beshear posted his reaction to Jones’ death on X (formerly known as Twitter) Monday afternoon.

He was governor from 1991 to 1995.

Before being elected governor, Jones served as lieutenant governor under Governor Wallace Wilkinson from 1987 to 1991.

Jones is remembered for pushing for universal healthcare in his term.

He also survived a helicopter crash during his term that left him seriously injured.

After retiring from politics, Jones ran his Airdrie stud-horse farm in Woodford County.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in southern Kentucky.
Motorcyclist killed in southern Kentucky crash
While thousands of fans fill Kroger Field every home game, there is one fan who is always there...
UK Superfan attends every home game for the last 30 years
File image
Pedestrian identified in fatal hit-and-run crash
Billy Miller arrives at The CBS Daytime Emmy Awards Afterparty at the Aqua Star Pool, Beverly...
Actor Billy Miller of ‘The Young and the Restless,’ ‘General Hospital’ dies at 43
Police say the shooting happened on Alexandria Drive.
Two arrested following late-night shooting on Alexandria Drive

Latest News

Williamsburg Police Department vehicle.
3 Ky. officers recovering after wild incidents over the weekend
The docuseries titled “Wrestlers,” featuring a Kentucky-based wrestling company that’s down on...
New Netflix series spotlights Ohio Valley Wrestling
default
What’s that smell? Fire breaks out at Lexington waste facility
National Voter Registration Day
WATCH | National Voter Registration Day