UK’s School of Agriculture Celebrates 50 years of Alumni Celebrations

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK’s College of Agriculture is celebrating 50 years of alumni celebrations this week, allowing alumni from across the country to come on back and celebrate their Kentucky home.

Tony Holloway from the UK Alumni Association said, “50 years - to know what it was like when I was a student here working this event and to see all the alumni coming here from 50 years ago -it’s an extra special day for the College of Ag”

The first official reunion gathering of the College of Agriculture was held back in 1973 - marking this year’s festivities as 50 years of alumni celebrations. The College of Agriculture itself was the foundation of the University of Kentucky’s initial establishment back in 1865, but folks at today’s event said it’s the alumna celebrations that make the UK Agriculture community.

Quentin Tyler, President of the Alumni Association said, ”The College of AG Food and Environment is basically the People’s College. It’s the founding college here and it’s the opportunity to come back. Roundup is a reunion - to see your fellow classmates to see your fellow professors and to see the environment in which you became an individual and professional.”

Over 600 alumni were in attendance - enjoying the food, reconnecting, and reminiscing about what makes UK’s program so unique.

Bill Mccloskey is the Former President of Alumni Association, and he said that ”For 50 years we have had alumni be able to come back and network and fellowship with their fellow alumni.”

In June of this past year, a gift from late University of Kentucky Alum and former trustee Carol Martin “Bill” Gatton allowed for the college to be renamed as the Martin-Gatton College of Agriculture, Food and Environment. And while the name might have changed - alumni still consider the bluegrass their forever home. Mccloskey said, ” I have been at the college for 40-something years and jus the friendships over the years and working relationships. And taking just today to come together and have fun and celebrate and share stories and remember a lot of the great things that happened while we were on this campus.”

And while many took this weekend to celebrate current UK students, these alumni are excited to show folks what it means to be a true wildcat alumnus.

