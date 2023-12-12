Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Judge dismisses Lexington murder case; accuses prosecutors of misconduct

It’s been more than three years since Tammy Botkin was killed in a hit-and-run crash here in...
It’s been more than three years since Tammy Botkin was killed in a hit-and-run crash here in Lexington. Now, the murder case against the man police say is responsible has been thrown out.(WKYT)
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington murder case has been dismissed. The judge is now accusing the prosecutors of a pattern of misconduct.

It’s been more than three years since Tammy Botkin was killed in a hit-and-run crash here in Lexington. Now, the murder case against the man police say is responsible has been thrown out.

“I used to have dark hair, and I used to have hair. This has just been a mess,” said Tammy’s husband, Doug Botkin.

Tammy Botkin’s husband, Doug, says the case has been put off several times through the years. He calls the dismissal another setback.

“It’s been one thing after another,” said Botkin.

According to police testimony, Cornell Thomas II was driving close to 96 miles per hour in a 45-mile-per-hour speed zone at the time of the crash. They say he tried to run from the scene but was caught. He was charged with murder and leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid.

Fayette County Judge Julie Goodman dismissed the case this week, citing quote “serious concerns over the way this case and others have been prosecuted.”

Judge Goodman writes that while Thomas was facing a capital charge, a white defendant in a similar case was only charged with second-degree manslaughter.

She claims, “selective prosecution and unequal enforcement are common within Fayette County,”citing statistics from the Department of Public Advocacy, that while Black or African Americans make up 15.6% of the county’s population, they make up 38.5% of DPA clients and are charged with serious felonies at a “grossly disproportionate rate.”

Additionally, Judge Goodman ruled there is no evidence that Thomas was “sane at the time of the accident,” and the Commonwealth couldn’t prove he acted either intentionally or wantonly.”

The Commonwealth Attorney’s Office says they will be appealing this dismissal.

They did not comment on Judge Goodman’s claims of selective prosecution and unequal enforcement.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
A road closure caused by construction happening now will shut down a popular Lexington road...
Year-long closure begins for part of busy Lexington road
Winchester police told us they were called to Redwing Drive, where they found an individual dead.
Coroner identifies body found in Winchester
It happened on Combs Ferry Road on the Clark-Fayette County line.
Barn destroyed in Winchester fire
According to the FDA report, the patient was brought into the room and entered the MRI...
Patient brings concealed gun into MRI machine, gets shot in buttocks

Latest News

Sam Manley
Madison County Sheriff’s Captain dies after medical emergency
Police say they were called to the robbery at Umart on Crossroad Drive around 10:15 Monday...
Lawrenceburg police arrest robbery suspect
Kentucky woman makes top 20 in ‘The Greatest Baker’ competition
WATCH | Kentucky woman makes top 20 in ‘The Greatest Baker’ competition
Natural disaster survivors walk in Gov. Beshear’s inaugural parade
Natural disaster survivors walk in Gov. Beshear’s inaugural parade