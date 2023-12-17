Everyday Kentucky
Police officer hit by suspected drunk driver

Sammons is accused of driving drunk and crashing head-on into a police officer.
Sammons is accused of driving drunk and crashing head-on into a police officer.(Boyd County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CATLETTSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - Police in Catlettsburg are urging drivers to not operate a vehicle under the influence this holiday season.

The Catlettsburg Police Department posted that a suspected drunk driver crashed head-on into an officer early Sunday morning.

Officials say the officer is okay after being checked out a hospital.

Jacob Sammons has been arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol. He’s also facing charges of wanton endangerment, second degree assault of an officer, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle.

He’s being held at the Boyd County Detention Center.

