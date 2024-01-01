Lexington breweries share how they are making ends meet during ‘Dry January’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Monday marks the beginning of “Dry January.”

This challenge is where people give up alcohol for the 31 days of the month and it is usually for health or financial gains.

However, while you reap the benefits, local breweries often do not.

Several Lexington breweries are left wondering how they will be impacted.

Mirror Twin Brewing Company Co-Owner and Director of Brewing Operations Derek DeFranco said this time of year can be tough for brewers.

“The colder months are a little bit more of a struggle. January is obviously one of our slowest months of the year with the weather and a lot of people participating in Dry January,” DeFranco said.

DeFranco added to combat this problem, the business came up with alcohol-free solutions.

“We have 5 mocktails that we’ll have on the menu throughout January as well as a couple non-alcoholic beers we get through athletic brewing,” he said.

Bartender and Internal Event Coordinator Leighanne Sanders said Blue Stallion Brewing Company also offers alcohol-free options.

“If its your decision to take a break, there’s nothing wrong with that,” Sanders said.

Beyond purchasing non-alcoholic beer and cocktails, there are a few other simple things you can do to support your local breweries.

“Supporting us on social media. Liking, commenting, following, and sharing posts are really important and that’s something you can do for free without even leaving your home,” Sanders said. “Also just coming out, buying gift cards for your friends who love Blue Stallion.”

Throughout Dry January, both DeFranco and Sanders hope people will continue to come and take part in the community these breweries provide.

