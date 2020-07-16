The Breakdown with Dudley’s Owner, Debbie Long: The Decision to Temporarily Close

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Longtime restaurant owner, Debbie Long faced an agonizing decision. Her fine dining restaurant on Short Street had reopened after being closed for months. And then on July 7th, she learned a member of her restaurant staff had tested positive for coronavirus. She calls temporarily closing the hardest decision in 40-years of business. Tonight at 6:30 on The CW Lexington, Long joins us for a live discussion on her second round of reopening, and the tough decision to temporarily close again.

