Restaurants worry about possible restrictions at Rupp Arena

By Grason Passmore
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Possible changes to Rupp Arena may affect struggling restaurants in downtown Lexington.

Close to 20,000 fans usually pack into Rupp Arena for University of Kentucky home games, but this year the number may be closer to 3,000.

Rob Perez, owner of Saul Good Pub and Restaurant, said restaurants are feeling the impact from reduced capacity at UK football games, Keeneland and now potential changes to Rupp’s capacity. His downtown restaurant remains closed due to the pandemic. Perez said restaurants in the area really depend on the fans at those venues. Perez, who has another restaurant at the Fayette Mall, said his downtown location is suffering more.

“The restaurant downtown is a lion’s share of my family’s income,” Perez said. “So we want to open, but really our financial model is broken. Our landlord is wonderful, you know, they have to do what they have to do. But at some point, we’re either going to have to get lower rent, or make a big, hard decision.”

Perez said the decisions become even harder for owners already serving smaller crowds going into the colder months. He said outdoor seating won’t be an option for much longer.

The decision to reduce capacity at Rupp Arena has not been officially announced by the university. It is recommended by the state and CDC.

