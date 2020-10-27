WBUL’s ‘Officer Don and DeAnn’ win second CMA award

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s “Officer Don and DeAnn” have won again!

The radio duo on 98.1 The Bull won the Country Music Association’s personality of the year award in the small market radio category.

County music star Luke Combs called the pair Tuesday morning to give them the good news:

Don Evans and DeAnn Stephens have been part of the morning program since 2009. They have been nominated for the award several times and won the award in 2017.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.