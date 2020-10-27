Advertisement

WBUL’s ‘Officer Don and DeAnn’ win second CMA award

Oct. 27, 2020
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s “Officer Don and DeAnn” have won again!

County music star Luke Combs called the pair Tuesday morning to give them the good news:

Don Evans and DeAnn Stephens have been part of the morning program since 2009. They have been nominated for the award several times and won the award in 2017.

