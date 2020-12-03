Kentuckians getting COVID-19 vaccine will be part of national registry

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - When COVID-19 vaccinations are administered, Kentuckians will be part of a new registry.

You might have a new kind of identification saying you received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack talked about the registry during Wednesday’s briefing.

Laurel County health officials, like those all over Kentucky, are anxiously waiting to receive COVID-19 vaccines.

It is still too early to tell when that will be, but Laurel County officials tell us they are planning for that day, and people will be able to get vaccinations at the health department.

When people get those vaccine doses, they will be part of a national registry. Dr. Stack says it’s called the National Immuno Registry so that health officials will know which vaccine people received, along with how many doses. He says it’s being done to remind people to get their second dose and also as a safeguard to make sure people don’t get too many doses.

“The federal government is going to provide vaccination cards that we will provide for people when they get a vaccine,” Stack said. “I don’t want to minimize this. This, and other parts of this, are just parts of what makes this a complex undertaking.”

Dr. Stack also said this registry concept is not new and has been used with other vaccinations.

Governor Beshear says some of the larger pharmacies are already working with the registry to make sure everything works the way it’s supposed to in long term care facilities.

