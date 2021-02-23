Advertisement

Tree removal companies staying busy after winter storms

Following the winter storm, you may be dealing with fallen tree branches around your home, and...
Following the winter storm, you may be dealing with fallen tree branches around your home, and you’re not alone.(WKYT)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Following the winter storm, you may be dealing with fallen tree branches around your home, and you’re not alone.

If you need them removed, you might want to call a tree service company sooner, rather than later. After the winter storm, most companies are booked for the next few weeks.

RELATED: Local roofing company is working an influx of calls for winter storm damage

Estate Tree Services in Frankfort says they are completely booked solid for the next five weeks. Owner and operator Greg Dempsey says they’re seeing branches, limbs and trees that are falling, or have already fallen, from the weight of the ice and snow.

To start, Dempsey’s team is prioritizing branches that have fallen on roofs, close to falling on roofs or are blocking people’s access in and out of their driveways.

“This was a pretty good-sized ice storm,” Dempsey said. “A lot of tree damage. Not quite as big as the one in ’09, but still a lot of damage to roads, trees and homes around our community.”

Estate Tree Service does operate as emergency services 24/7, so they’re available to help if you are in need.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear reports lowest daily COVID-19 total since Oct. 5; phase 1C vaccinations start March 1
Brittany Hoskins.
Golden Alert issued canceled for London, Ky. woman
Police: Armed man shot by officer during traffic stop dies
Police: Armed man shot by officer during traffic stop dies
A job application
WKYT Investigates | Kentucky’s antiquated unemployment system

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives update on COVID-19
Efforts are being made in the Kentucky State Capitol to honor Alice Allison Dunnigan, the first...
Efforts underway to put statues of Ky. journalist Alice Dunnigan in State, U.S. Capitol Buildings
temps
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Touch Of Spring In The Air
This week, we’re honoring Daniel Watkins from Fleming County High School. He was nominated by...
Salute To Seniors: Daniel Watkins from Fleming County High School