Tree removal companies staying busy after winter storms

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Following the winter storm, you may be dealing with fallen tree branches around your home, and you’re not alone.

If you need them removed, you might want to call a tree service company sooner, rather than later. After the winter storm, most companies are booked for the next few weeks.

Estate Tree Services in Frankfort says they are completely booked solid for the next five weeks. Owner and operator Greg Dempsey says they’re seeing branches, limbs and trees that are falling, or have already fallen, from the weight of the ice and snow.

Look at this massive branch barely hanging on to the pine tree! This is some of the damage that we can contribute to the winter storm. Hear from the owner of Estate Tree Service at 4 and 5 to find out how they can help if you’re dealing with similar issues. pic.twitter.com/Tf39cXdahK — Grason Passmore WKYT (@GrasonWkyt) February 23, 2021

To start, Dempsey’s team is prioritizing branches that have fallen on roofs, close to falling on roofs or are blocking people’s access in and out of their driveways.

“This was a pretty good-sized ice storm,” Dempsey said. “A lot of tree damage. Not quite as big as the one in ’09, but still a lot of damage to roads, trees and homes around our community.”

Estate Tree Service does operate as emergency services 24/7, so they’re available to help if you are in need.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.