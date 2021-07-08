Advertisement

Business owners hit hard by violence on busy Lexington road hoping for safer times

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Business owners in a section hit hard by recent violence are hoping for safer times. There’s been three deadly shootings since April, all on or near Winchester Road, and all close to one business that some have raised questions about.

Fred Roser couldn’t believe what happened right outside his Winchester Road business back in April.

“That is one of the shootings,” said Roser, who runs a local plumbing and HVAC business stationed on Winchester Road. He pointed to a picture on his phone of an SUV where a deadly shooting happened.

“And a person died out here,” he said of the violence that happened right outside his front door.

That was the first of three deadly shootings across three months, all within sight of his business.

“Once again, it’s to the point of I’m concerned about my coming and going, and my employees,” Roser said.

All three shootings were also close to the Office Gentleman’s Club.

“When it gets late, I will not come over here,” Roser said.

He’s hopeful the area will be a lot safer, and many others will have more peace of mind.

“I just want to work with all of my neighbors around here to get thriving. For all of us,” Roser said.

WKYT reached out to the owners of the Office Gentleman’s Club to see if they wanted to talk to us, and were told they were not interested in doing another interview.

Other business owners say they’ve seen bullets hit their buildings and express concern one person was even killed inside their car.

“It’s really frightening to know it happens. And it happens this close,” Roser said.

Roser says he’s attended community meetings and has spoken to the mayor and council persons.

“I want to do well. I want to serve my neighbors well,” Roser said.

Another business owner said their van had to be taken in for a flat tire after a bullet had punctured it.

