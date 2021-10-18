Reward in Laurel County murder case raised to $25,000
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the murder of Bryan McCarty has been raised to $25,000.
On September 25, McCarty was found shot to death at his home on Maple Grove Road in Laurel County.
MORE
- Deputies find new evidence in Laurel County murder case
- Large reward being offered in Laurel County murder case
- ‘This is a whodunnit’: Murder investigation underway in Laurel County
The sheriff’s office is hoping the reward will get them to the answers they need to solve McCarty’s murder.
Anyone with information on this case should call 606-864-6600, message the sheriff’s office on Facebook or email gacciardo@laurelcountysheriff.com.
Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.