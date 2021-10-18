Advertisement

Reward in Laurel County murder case raised to $25,000

The sheriff’s office says 62-year-old Bryan McCarty was found dead at a home on Maple Grove...
The sheriff’s office says 62-year-old Bryan McCarty was found dead at a home on Maple Grove Road on September 25 after a deputy was sent to do a welfare check.(Bowling Funeral Home)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the murder of Bryan McCarty has been raised to $25,000.

On September 25, McCarty was found shot to death at his home on Maple Grove Road in Laurel County.

MORE

The sheriff’s office is hoping the reward will get them to the answers they need to solve McCarty’s murder.

Anyone with information on this case should call 606-864-6600, message the sheriff’s office on Facebook or email gacciardo@laurelcountysheriff.com.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A report of a serious crash in Laurel County turned out to be just a Halloween display.
Report of car crash in Laurel Co. turns out to be Halloween display
File image
One person dead in Rowan Co. crash
So far in 2021 Wolfe County Search and Rescue have responded to a record number of rescues.
Little boy safely rescued after falling 70 feet down a cliff at Red River Gorge
Tyler J. Hatfield, 30, was arrested Saturday.
Newport officer pleads not guilty in sex offense charge involving minor
Fiston Ngoy, 35, has been charged with rape, aggravated indecent assault and related counts,...
Woman raped on train as bystanders did nothing, police say

Latest News

WKYT Investigates | The roots of KU's tree removal plan
WKYT Investigates | The roots of KU’s tree removal plan
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a time to start the conversation about unhealthy...
Event held in Frankfort to mark Domestic Violence Awareness Month
God’s Food Pantry in Somerset has not been able to post anything on Facebook page for several...
Ky. food bank’s Facebook page removed for ‘violating community standards’
Jack-O-Lantern Trail at McConnell Springs Oct. 27, 2020. Photo by Amy Wallot
Spooky Halloween festivities taking place in Lexington