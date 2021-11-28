Advertisement

Ally Blake’s Forecast | Cooler air ahead of more dry days

Sunday’s Forecast
By Ally Blake
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 8:38 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Sunday morning y’all! It is a chilly morning across the bluegrass with temps in the 30s.

Skies are mostly clear with a few clouds mixed in today. Temps will rise to the mid-40s later on with breezy conditions. After sunset temps drop back to the 20s. A dry cold front will cross over Kentucky, dropping temps into the workweek. It will be cold waking up on Monday with wind chills making it feel like the teens for some. Highs Monday only move into the low 40s. We continue this drier weather stretch even into Tuesday. Winds shift out of the south bringing temps back to the 50s. Wednesday through Saturdays things get interesting. Model guidance shows a short wave moving through but the timing is uncertain. This could get us a slight chance for rain each day towards the end of the week. Temps will be well above average and we could make a run near 60 degrees multiple days ahead.

I hope you all have a great day and an even better start to the new week!

