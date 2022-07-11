Advertisement

Trial for activist arrested during 2020 Lexington protests begins

Sarah Williams is facing a number of charges including inciting a riot. She is among at least a dozen others charged during a protest against racial injustice and inequality.(WKYT)
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Jury selection is underway in the trial against the woman who led protesters in downtown Lexington two years ago.

Sarah Williams is facing a number of charges including inciting a riot. She is among at least a dozen others charged during a protest against racial injustice and inequality.

Williams played an instrumental role in Lexington’s Black Lives Matter marches back in 2020. Her twin sister, April Taylor, and about a dozen others were arrested and charged.

Two months ago, Black Faith Leaders in Lexington called on Fayette County Attorney Larry Roberts to drop those charges. They said the protestors were non-violent and helped the city make changes towards racial justice and equality.

Roberts, however, refused to drop the charges, stating that he has handled cases fairly while in office. Roberts was up for re-election this year but lost the Democratic primary to Angela Evans. She criticized Roberts for mentioning Sarah Williams’s case during a political candidate forum.

Other protestors who were charged appeared at the courthouse Monday to support Williams.

“First of all, I think that Sarah should not be facing charges right now. She was exercising her civil right to protest. She is an asset to our community. She has been working to make people’s lives better for years and years,” said Emma Anderson.

MORE: The mind of an activist: What drives Sarah Williams

Williams is one of a few Black Lives Matter protestors who decided to fight the charges against them.

Fayette County attorney Larry Roberts Said several of the protestors who were charged either pled guilty or asked for diversion.

Williams has been charged with five misdemeanors. They include inciting a riot, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and possession of marijuana.

