Advertisement

Trial continues for activist arrested during 2020 Lexington protests

Sarah Williams is facing a number of charges including inciting a riot. She is among at least a...
Sarah Williams is facing a number of charges including inciting a riot. She is among at least a dozen others charged during a protest against racial injustice and inequality.(WKYT)
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Day two of the trial against a Lexington protester is underway.

Trial for activist arrested during 2020 Lexington protests begins

Sarah Williams is facing a number of charges including inciting a riot. She is among at least a dozen others charged during a protest against racial injustice and inequality.

MORE

Monday, Fayette County Attorney Larry Roberts subpoenaed April Taylor to testify against her sister, Sarah Williams. Tueday morning, the judge denied that subpoena.

Taylor’s attorney argued that, in Kentucky, the prosecution may not call a witness knowing that the witness will invoke his or her fifth amendment rights. After the subpoena was denied, Taylor’s attorney and the judge asked Taylor to leave the courtroom, which she did.

Defense attorney Daniel Whitley cross-examined Zachary Ridener, the Lexington police officer who arrested Sarah Williams. Whitley asked Ridener to explain how Williams resisted arrest. The officer stated Williams moved her hands as he handcuffed her.

MORE: The mind of an activist: What drives Sarah Williams

Whitley then asked the officer about a “die-in” demonstration protestors had in front of police headquarters. Whitley noted that protestors went over a barricade and laid on the ground in silence to honor George Floyd. Those protestors were later arrested. Whitley argued his client did not incite a riot because she did not ask protestors to commit violence.

Fayette County Attorney Larry Roberts also brought Assistant Police Chief Brian Maynard to the stand. Roberts asked the assistant chief to describe where the barricades were placed during the die-in demonstration.

.Officer Ridener also testified that he thought Williams had a crack pipe when he arrested her. However, he noted further investigation determined the device may have been a vaping dispenser and not a crack pipe.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lexington woman is warning others after she ended up in the hospital.
Ky. woman warning others after picking up a $1 bill landed her in the hospital
New COVID-19 variant causes concern for people in Fayette County.
New COVID-19 variant causes concerns in Fayette County
The Kentucky General Assembly passed 234 bills during this year’s legislative session, and most...
New state laws take effect this week in Kentucky
Photo Courtesy: Pike County Detention Center
Man accused of killing Ky. law enforcement officers indicted
Landon 'Waldy' Raber, 6, was found dead Monday morning.
Missing 6-year-old with autism found dead in Virginia, officials say

Latest News

Money Matters: Taxable Interest Income
The main gate to Blue Grass Army Depot.
Blue Grass Army Depot under new leadership
Police have identified two people wanted for questioning in connection with an attack in...
Police identify men wanted for questioning in connection with downtown Lexington attack
Summer Grillin Vegetable Beef Salad Dave Baker and Meri Grace Carson
Summer Grillin’ - Dave Baker & Meri Grace Carson: Vegetable beef salad (July 12, 2022)