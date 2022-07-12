Trial continues for activist arrested during 2020 Lexington protests

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Day two of the trial against a Lexington protester is underway.

Sarah Williams is facing a number of charges including inciting a riot. She is among at least a dozen others charged during a protest against racial injustice and inequality.

Monday, Fayette County Attorney Larry Roberts subpoenaed April Taylor to testify against her sister, Sarah Williams. Tueday morning, the judge denied that subpoena.

Taylor’s attorney argued that, in Kentucky, the prosecution may not call a witness knowing that the witness will invoke his or her fifth amendment rights. After the subpoena was denied, Taylor’s attorney and the judge asked Taylor to leave the courtroom, which she did.

Defense attorney Daniel Whitley cross-examined Zachary Ridener, the Lexington police officer who arrested Sarah Williams. Whitley asked Ridener to explain how Williams resisted arrest. The officer stated Williams moved her hands as he handcuffed her.

Whitley then asked the officer about a “die-in” demonstration protestors had in front of police headquarters. Whitley noted that protestors went over a barricade and laid on the ground in silence to honor George Floyd. Those protestors were later arrested. Whitley argued his client did not incite a riot because she did not ask protestors to commit violence.

Fayette County Attorney Larry Roberts also brought Assistant Police Chief Brian Maynard to the stand. Roberts asked the assistant chief to describe where the barricades were placed during the die-in demonstration.

.Officer Ridener also testified that he thought Williams had a crack pipe when he arrested her. However, he noted further investigation determined the device may have been a vaping dispenser and not a crack pipe.

