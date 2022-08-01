ARH flood relief drive ongoing as some of their employees remain missing

If you’d like to donate cleaning supplies, non-perishable food items or water, they’re being...
If you’d like to donate cleaning supplies, non-perishable food items or water, they’re being accepted at their Lexington office at 2260 Executive Dr.(wkyt)
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Appalachian Regional Healthcare is continuing to collect donations at their corporate office in Lexington for flood victims.

Volunteers have been helping with loading up supplies and sending them off to eastern Kentucky.

ARH operates 14 hospitals and more than 90 clinics across the region. The nonprofit has set up donation centers at its hospitals. People impacted by the floods can go there and grab items they need.

ARH is asking for water and nonperishable food items like peanut butter, crackers, and granola bars. It’s also asking for medical supplies such as tetanus vaccines, insulin, and wound care items.

ARH has been donating medical supplies to shelters housing flood victims.

“We are the largest employer in our region, so our employees are our community and are our family there. Their families become our families,” said Hollie Phillips, ARH president & CEO. “So, all we can do to assist them, that’s what our mission is and that’s why we exist.”

The ARH family has been impacted by the flooding as well. About 147 ARH employees have lost everything and 16 are missing. The nonprofit is raising money to assist these families and other flood victims. It’ll be accepting donations every day this week from 8 a.m. to 8 pm.

You can click here to find out other ways to donate.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mae Amburgey is 98 years old, and is from Letcher County. She was in her home with her son and...
‘I was desperate:’ Woman shares story of grandmother in viral photo
Police lights
Early morning shooting in downtown Lex. leaves two injured
Members of the Winchester, Ky., Fire Department walk inflatable boats across flood waters over...
Eastern Ky. flooding death toll continues to rise; Beshear gives update
Knott County, Ky flooding drone footage
Drone video shows devastation from flooding in eastern Ky. town
Devastating flash flooding has hit several counties in Kentucky, and organizations have taken...
Eastern Kentucky flood relief: Ways you can donate

Latest News

After a devastating police shooting killed three officers and a K9, the historic flooding hit...
‘Emotionally I’m a wreck:’ Floyd Co. dealing with back-to-back devastating events
Juniper Health’s “mobile base camp” is at Marie Roberts Elementary where they are helping those...
Mobile health clinic helping people affected by flooding in Breathitt County
The Hindman Settlement School dates back to the early 1900s as a school for miners’ children....
Historic school in eastern Ky. sustains major damage in flooding
The Kentucky Educational Development Corporation is collecting donations. They’re asking for...
KEDC collecting donations for flood victims