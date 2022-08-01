ARH flood relief drive ongoing as some of their employees remain missing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Appalachian Regional Healthcare is continuing to collect donations at their corporate office in Lexington for flood victims.

Volunteers have been helping with loading up supplies and sending them off to eastern Kentucky.

ARH operates 14 hospitals and more than 90 clinics across the region. The nonprofit has set up donation centers at its hospitals. People impacted by the floods can go there and grab items they need.

ARH is asking for water and nonperishable food items like peanut butter, crackers, and granola bars. It’s also asking for medical supplies such as tetanus vaccines, insulin, and wound care items.

ARH has been donating medical supplies to shelters housing flood victims.

“We are the largest employer in our region, so our employees are our community and are our family there. Their families become our families,” said Hollie Phillips, ARH president & CEO. “So, all we can do to assist them, that’s what our mission is and that’s why we exist.”

The ARH family has been impacted by the flooding as well. About 147 ARH employees have lost everything and 16 are missing. The nonprofit is raising money to assist these families and other flood victims. It’ll be accepting donations every day this week from 8 a.m. to 8 pm.

You can click here to find out other ways to donate.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.