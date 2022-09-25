Lexington police arrest man in connection to homicide from August

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police arrested a man Saturday night who is being charged in connection to a homicide from last month.

45-year-old James Catlett was arrested Saturday and charged with murder for the fatal shooting of 29-year-old Dietrich Murray.

On August 31, police responded to Loudon Ave and N. Broadway for a victim that had been shot. When officers arrived, they found Murray suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital with reported life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced deceased. During the investigation, investigators determined that the shooting happened in the 700 block of Dakota Street.

Catlett is currently being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.