UK student accused in racist attack withdraws from university

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky student accused of physically assaulting a Black student worker while repeatedly using racial slurs says she will withdraw from the school, according to the Associated Press.

The decision announced Tuesday by a lawyer for 22-year-old Sophia Rosing came after hundreds of students rallied on campus the night before.

Officials say Rosing has been charged with assault, public intoxication and disorderly conduct. She pleaded not guilty during an arraignment Monday afternoon. She’s now out on bond.

Students at the University of Kentucky are raising concerns about the safety of minority groups on campus.

The University of Kentucky launched its own NAACP chapter within the last few years. The NAACP is the nation’s oldest and largest civil rights organization.

Chapter President Jakori Tinsley said in a statement Monday, it is their responsibility as a college chapter to uplift and promote safe spaces for all minority students on campus. He goes on to say, they stand in solidarity with the victim and are here for any and all students who may have experienced a similar incident on campus.

In a march against racism Monday night, students spoke out in frustration at the university’s response.

The NAACP of Lexington is hosting a virtual town hall on Wednesday night to address racial violence and anti-blackness on campus. Several guest speakers are expected and they are hoping to continue conversations about building the community.

We have reached out to Rosing’s lawyer, but have not yet heard back.

We also contacted the university of Kentucky for an update, Tuesday, but were told, they have “no comment.”

