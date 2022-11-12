‘Everything is still unreal’: Eastern Ky. coal miner serves as “Y” at UK Basketball game

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Last month, Big Blue Nation and the world, fell in love with an eastern Kentucky coal miner who went viral from a photo at Kentucky Basketball’s Blue-White game. Friday, Micheal McGuire and his family got the wildcat treatment at tonight’s game against Duquesne.

Thousands of Kentucky Basketball fans fill the stands for home games at Rupp Arena. But at Friday’s game, there is a special guest in the crowd.

Micheal McGuire became a Kentucky Basketball star, without ever stepping on the court. the eastern Kentucky coal miner went viral last month after head coach John Calipari shared a photo of him and his son, Easton, at the Blue-White scrimmage in Pikeville.

“That was a normal day for us, so for a normal evening out to turn into ‘you’re the coal miner. you’re the coal miner’s wife’ and you’re like, yep that’s us,” Micheals’s wife, Molly said.

Micheal had gone straight from the coal mine to the scrimmage.

Coach Cal invited the McGuires to come to a game of their choice and get VIP treatment. They chose the Kansas game. Then cal called again.

“I actually come home from work and found out about it,” Micheal said. “I was shocked when I came home and found that out.”

they met the team, and coaches

“I think for Easton to actually meet Oscar and see how tall he is up close, is going to be a lot more exciting you know, because Easton is like, ‘he’s super tall!’ but he’s only seen him from far off,” Molly said.

The royal treatment did not end there. Micheal stepped foot on the court as the special guest “Y” during the cheer team’s spell out of Kentucky.

“We met a lot of new connections, new friends, and heard some amazing stories. It’s brought a lot of joy to our hearts,” Molly said. “It’s reached a lot of people just by Micheal being a dad who shows up and is there because that’s not something that always happens in present day. So, I’m glad he’s appreciated for what he does for his family.”

A man and his family, who are a perfect example of the heart and soul of hardworking Kentuckians and big blue nation.

