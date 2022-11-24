Lexington man accused of killing wife previously pleaded guilty to spouse abuse

Lexington police say 59-year-old Stephon Henderson is charged with murder domestic violence.
By WKYT News Staff and Chad Hedrick
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 9:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning new information about a man accused of killing his wife in Lexington.

Stephon Henderson, 59, is facing charges of murder, violation of an EPO and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police say they received a call around 1:30 Wednesday afternoon from a man who told them he just shot his wife at a home on Bay Colony Lane, off Sandersville Road in the Masterson Station area.

Police Henderson surrendered to officers without incident. When officers went inside the home, police say they found a woman dead with gunshot wounds.

According to court documents, a petition for a protective order was filed on November 20 against Stephon Henderson. The court documents list the plaintiff in that case as Talina Henderson.

A hearing on that petition was scheduled for November 30 in Fayette Circuit Court.

Court records also show Henderson pleaded guilty in 1998 in Fayette County to aggravated assault and spouse abuse. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail, with 83 days of that sentence suspended. He also received two years probation.

Henderson is scheduled to be arraigned in Fayette District Court on Monday afternoon on these latest charges.

