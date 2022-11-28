Daughter of victim in Lexington accussed spousal homicide speaks out

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man, accused of shooting and killing his wife last week, made his first appearance in court today.

Police say Stephon Henderson called 911 to report that he had shot his wife. Henderson surrendered peacefully to police at the scene.

Monday, he pled not guilty in the murder of his wife, 47-year-old Talina Henderson.

Talina Henderson leaves behind children and grandchildren. Her family says they want her remembered for the joy she was to be around and the light she brought to the world.

“She was a queen, she was my best friend, she was my twin,” Talina’s daughter Tamera Glover said.

Tamera is the spitting image of her mom.

“She was so smart, and she always made sure me and my brother were good with everything,” Glover said.

Glover got a life-changing call last week, one day before Thanksgiving. This momma’s girl learned they would never see each other again.

Tamera, who is active-duty-army and stationed out west, flew cross country as quickly as she could.

The birthday present she had sent, sat outside the door.

“It was on the front step, she didn’t get to bring it in, she didn’t get to open it,” Glover said. “I gave it to her and I know she was happy.”

Tamera had plans to come home and ask her mom to be the best woman in her wedding.

“My sole purpose is to carry her legacy and get justice and fight for her like she would like if something happened for me and my brother,” Glover said.

A service was held Sunday, to honor Talina’s life. Her co-workers, friends and family all joined together to share stories and memories of a woman gone too soon.

“Everybody loved my momma,” Glover said. “She was like a piece of sunshine walking into a room. She lit up any room she went into.”

it’s a light that she’ll carry with her always. Tamera reminds us, you can’t dim the sunshine that was Talina.

“I’m just gonna continue to make her proud with everything I do,” Glover said.

Henderson is being held on a one-million-dollar cash bond. He’s due back in court next week.

