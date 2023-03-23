Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Strong Storms and Flooding Concerns

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a windy and warm day out there as we get set for a lot of rain and storms over the next few days. This setup will bring the threat for strong to severe storms and flooding rains into parts of the region.

Let’s begin with the good news that is the weather out there today. Highs are mainly in the 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. Winds are cranking and may reach 40mph or a little greater at times. There’s also the slight chance for a shower or storm to go up, especially in the north.

Here’s a breakdown of how things play out from here:

A cold front drops toward northern Kentucky overnight, bringing a few showers and storms with it.

A few waves of strong storms may be noted tonight across the west and north.

This front slows down across the region on Friday. That allows for waves of showers and storms to roll along it.

Some of those storms may be strong or severe.

A HUGE temp gradient is likely to show up from north to south Friday afternoon. The far south may flirt with 80 while the far north struggles to get out of the 40s.

Low pressure then rolls into the Ohio Valley from the southwest Friday night and Saturday morning.

That brings additional rounds of showers and storms with it. Once again, some of these storms may be strong or severe.

All these rounds of heavy rain may cause flooding issues to develop. The greatest risk continues to be across the west and north, and into areas of north-central Kentucky.

The weather overall is nowhere near as wet in the south and southeast.

