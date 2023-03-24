Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Strong Storms and High Winds

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a busy weather day across the Bluegrass state and surrounding states. Rounds of strong to severe storms may cause issues and put down enough rain to cause high water issues.

Let’s start with a breakdown of this system:

Rounds of showers and storms will be rumbling across the region as a cold front stalls on top of us.

The greatest threat for storms is across the northern half of the state and into the west.

Areas of the southeast will see more scattered stuff with temps back into the 70s.

Storms will be moving over some of the same areas one right after another. That’s where some flooding issues develop.

Some of these storms may also be strong to severe.

Low pressure rolls into the Ohio Valley tonight and will have a line of strong to severe storms ahead of it.

This line develops in western Kentucky and rolls across the rest of the state this evening into the wee hours of Saturday morning.

Damaging winds will be possible with this line. There’s also the threat for a tornado or two in the west.

As this line works out of eastern Kentucky early Saturday, high winds may briefly develop behind it. Gusts of 50mph with some sun will be possible Saturday morning.

The rest of Saturday looks pretty decent with just a scattered shower or storm and mild temps.

