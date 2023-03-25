Chris Bailey’s Forecast | The Winds Finally Calm Down

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - High winds are finally slowing down across the region. We had gusts between 50 and 60mph in many areas, causing some damage in the east.

Temps tonight reach the 30s with a mainly clear sky. Sunday looks good with temps in the 60s with a mix of sun and clouds. Those clouds will increase ahead of another system working into the region by Monday and early Tuesday. That will bring the chance for a shower or storm with much colder air crashing in behind it.

Lows reach the 20s by the middle of the week.

Those numbers bounce back fairly quickly ahead of a much bigger storm system rolling through the Plains States by Friday and Saturday. That brings rounds of showers and strong storms back in here.

That could very well become another severe threat for our region.

