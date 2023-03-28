Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Another Active Setup Ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We continue to track another potent storm system toward the region for the end of the week into the start of the weekend. This brings the potential for (Stop me if you’ve heard this one before) severe storms, heavy rain and high winds.

Before we get into all that, let’s concentrate on the precious present. It’s a windy and seasonably chilly day with highs in the 50s with a mix of sun and clouds. There’s the chance for a stray shower or two late today into tonight, especially across the north and east.

Chilly winds blow again on Wednesday, but those winds flip around for Thursday. That’s a southwest wind kicking in and it boosts temps into the 60s with the chance for a 70 in the west. Clouds will increase late in the day with the chance for a shower or storm showing up in the west by Thursday night.

The pattern for Friday and Saturday continues to have the look for much of our region.

Rounds of storms will develop Thursday night and Friday as warm air surges in from the southwest. As the system ejects from the Midwest to the Great Lakes, strong to severe storms develop in the Mississippi Valley and sweep eastward late Friday into early Saturday. Damaging winds and a few tornadoes will be possible, especially in the western half of the state.

Once the line of storms moves through, high winds are likely to develop once again. This is a scenario we’ve seen on more than one occasion over the past few months. Non-thunderstorm wind gusts of 50mph-60mph will be possible once again.

A brief chill down rolls in behind this system for Sunday, but the numbers bounce right back early next week. It may get pretty warm around here as we watch more rounds of thunderstorms develop and roll across the region through the middle of next week, at least. More severe weather is possible with this setup.

