Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Storms and High Winds Likely

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Severe thunderstorms and high winds are threatening the region today and tomorrow as another in a long line of storm systems rumbles through. This is a fitting end to a March that has been the windiest month in recorded history for our region.

A few rounds of showers and booming thunderstorms are rolling through the area early today. This stuff becomes more scattered into the afternoon as skies break and temps surge. Readings reach the upper 60s and low 70s for many.

At the same time, a line of strong to severe thunderstorms is developing west of the Mississippi River. This will likely bring damaging wind and tornadoes to much of the Mississippi Valley this afternoon and early evening.

That line of severe storms then moves into western Kentucky early this evening then races eastward late evening into the wee hours of the morning. Once again, damaging winds and a few tornadoes will be possible, especially across the western half of the state.

Once that line goes through, high winds are a BIG concern for Saturday. Gusts of 50mph-60mph will be possible across central and eastern Kentucky.

Cold winds then kick in from northwest to southeast Saturday afternoon and that drops our temps.

Temps Sunday start in the 20s and climb into the upper 50s and low 60s. That sets the stage for a major warm surge into the first half of next week. Temps may make a run at 80 degrees during this time.

That may also come with a price as we run the risk for rounds of strong to severe storms, especially later Tuesday and Wednesday.

