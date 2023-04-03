Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Warm Temps and Strong Storms Ahead

severe
severe(wkyt)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The first full week of April is off and it’s feeling more like the middle and end of May. Warm temps are surging in today and will hang around through the middle of the week. This warm air will bring the return of thunderstorms with the chance for a few severe storms with us again.

Temps out there today reach 70-75 for most of the state with a mix of sun and clouds. There’s a low-end risk for a storm or two in the north and west, but most stay dry.

Highs for Tuesday hit 80-85 on a gusty southwest wind.

A big storm system develops to our west and heads toward the Great Lakes by Wednesday. This brings the greatest threat for severe storms to our west on Tuesday, but there’s a low-end risk for severe storms in the west.

The whole setup moves farther east for Wednesday and could bring strong and severe storms to the rest of the region. Here’s the area the Storm Prediction Center is highlighting for severe weather on Wednesday.

Temps on Wednesday are deep into the 70s and may reach 80 again in the east. Once the showers and storms roll through, the numbers drop quickly with temps into the 50s for Thursday.

Temps come up to near normal for Easter Weekend in what may wind up being a pretty good weather weekend.

