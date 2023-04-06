Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Chilly Temps Settle In

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Heavy rain is bringing a local high water threat to start the day as chilly air surges in. This below normal pattern is locked in through early in the Easter Weekend, with a big warm up waiting on us next week.

Before we look ahead, let’s talk about the severe storms of Wednesday. Damaging winds and a few tornadoes hit the region with western and central Kentucky taking it on the chin. Louisville was hard hit by damaging winds and a tornado.

Today’s weather starts with a narrow corridor of heavy rain into central and south central Kentucky. Local high water issues will be possible before this tapers to chilly showers as the evening wears on.

Temps today are in the upper 40s to middle 50s and that’s a far cry from the 85-90 we had Wednesday.

A southern system will be spinning over the next few days and will keep some clouds going for much of our region. Those clouds may also spit out a few showers across the southeastern corner of the state.

Temps will continue to be held below normal across the state, with Saturday being closer to normal.

Easter Sunday looks pretty good with temps mainly in the 60s. If things work out just right, a few spots could make a run at 70.

Temps will slowly climb next week as a big ridge of high pressure builds.

