UK undergraduate student workers march for better wages

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Friday afternoon, About 50 UK undergraduate student workers from the labor union United Campus Workers of Kentucky marched through school grounds in protest.

They claim the University does not pay its 2,100 undergraduate student workers a living wage.

The University says the average student worker makes almost $12 an hour, but union members say UK can do much better than that.

Members of the United Campus Workers of Kentucky gathered at White Hall located behind UK President Eli Capilouto’s office. They have demands for the school. They want the university to establish a $ 15-an-hour minimum wage for undergraduate student workers.

“We are marching today for fair treatment and a living wage right now,” said one of the marchers, William Taylor. “Students today are making as little as $850 an hour in a city where the cost of living is $16 to $17 an hour, so we are marching to make that change happen today.”

They also want access to sick leave and HR protections. They have a petition with these demands to deliver to the president with close to 800 signatures.

Taylor works in an on-campus lab researching soil samples, where he says he makes $13 an hour.

He says, at times, he’ll have to go to the campus food pantry just to make ends meet.

He could work off campus for more money but says on-campus work gives him career work experience.

“Right now, I have to have support from my family in order to do that and not to work three jobs to afford my apartment, and I want that experience, and that shouldn’t be a luxury for people,” said Taylor.

UK spokesperson Jay Blanton gave WKYT a written response saying:

Student employees are integral to the university and through their roles, they gain valuable work experience and financial support while earning their degree.

“I think that if we are an integral part, we should be shown that in just experience, I think we should be shown that monetarily,” said Taylor.

The students ended the campus march at President Capilouto’s Office.

“A student petition with 822 signatures, and we are dropping it off for Dr. Capilouto to look at,” said one of the marchers, Erin Maines. “We’re trying to get $15 minimum wage for all undergraduate workers, no exceptions.”

These undergrad students feel like they have won a small victory, but there’s more work ahead.

United Campus Workers say if they don’t get an increase in wages and benefits this semester, they will continue this fight into the fall semester. They hope to have a resolution during the school’s next budget meeting.

