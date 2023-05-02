Lexington police focus on new technology in the city

Lexington police say they are improving technology to help cut down on crime.
By Kelsey Souto
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say they are improving technology to help cut down on crime.

That includes expanding the number of license plate readers and adding a real-time intelligence center.

The City of Lexington is looking to introduce FUSUS to its real-time intelligence center.

The program will integrate Flock cameras, traffic cameras and other video feeds from participating businesses and residents, all into one central and accessible location, to be used to investigate a crime or help in a public safety incident.

“Unless there’s a call for service, or there’s a special event that requires a police presence. We’re not going to be looking through the cameras,” said Commander Greathouse.

More than half of the 75 Flock License Plate Readers have already been deployed and are in use across the city.

A transparency website has now been created so now people can see exactly where they are located.

“So a lot of folks in First District are really concerned about privacy. We know we need policing. We know that,” said Lexington Councilmember Tayna Fogle. “I know that we have 20 cameras that’s in our community.”

Data retention, as required by state statute, ensures that all footage will be kept for at least 60 days unless it becomes part of an investigation. It will then be archived as evidence.

“So if there’s a stolen vehicle that may be located or a missing child, or there may be a major wreck or a hazmat incident, and that’s when they’re going to go into that real-time intelligence center and feed out real-time intelligence to the officers responding,” said Commander Greathouse.

Lexington police say they’ve held 37 public and community forums on the topic so far and have additional ones planned in the future.

