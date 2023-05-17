Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking A Weekend Cold Front

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our severe weather producing thunderstorm maker is now gone and it’s being replaced by a comfy brand of air. We are seeing some really nice weather blowing in today, but I’m tracking another cold front to start the upcoming weekend.

A mix of sun and clouds will be noted today and it looks really good. Highs are in the 70s with much lower humidity. That drier air will allow overnight temps drop deep into the 40s for the parts of central and eastern Kentucky Thursday morning.

Thursday is another nice looking and feeling day with just a small chance for a shower or storm to go up in the afternoon and evening hours. The best chance for that is across the south and east.

Friday is a windy and warm day as we wait for another cold front to drop in from the northwest. This arrives with a line of showers and storms along it Friday night and early Saturday.

Another blast of awesome air comes in behind that for Sunday and Monday.

Temps climb into next week.

