Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Cooler Changes Ahead

By Chris Bailey
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a touch of moisture feeding into the region on an otherwise early summer feeling day in Kentucky. This summer feel will soon give way to some issues for the holiday weekend as a big upper low likely impacts the region.

Temps out there today and Wednesday generally range from 80-85. We will see the chance for a stray shower or storm going up this afternoon and evening, especially across the south and west.

Temps come way down for Thursday with lows in the 40s and highs around 70.

A big upper level low will slowly spin our way over the Memorial Day weekend. This will bring the daily chance for a shower or thunderstorm, but nothing looks widespread at the moment.

Temps will be cooler than normal with highs in the 70s.

It’s a forecast we will continue to watch closely in the coming days.

