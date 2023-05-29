Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Much Warmer Pattern

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On this Memorial Day, we pause to give remember the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice for this awesome country of ours. There really aren’t enough words in the English dictionary to properly honor their memory.

As we focus on the weather, things are looking much better out there today as the holiday weekend wraps up on a pretty good note for most. It’s certainly better than that what we had Sunday when the weather was as ugly as advertised with rain and chilly temps.

Highs today rebound into the 70s for many with a few low 80s possible in the north and west where a little more sun will show up. There’s also the chance for a shower or storm to crank, with the greatest chance in the east.

Areas of eastern Kentucky have picked up 1″-2″ of rain since Sunday with some 2″+ amounts.

The pattern continues to warm for the closing days of May on Tuesday and Wednesday. Humidity levels will also be up and the warm and rather humid weather looks to be with us into the start of June.

The pattern also looks to throw some showers and storms at us from time to time. This was first sniffed out by the GFS and now we are seeing all the models coming around to this idea. A little weakness in the atmosphere will be showing up from northwest to southeast during this time and that looks to be the focal point for the scattered showers and storms.

Temps will stay warm with mid and upper 80s for the end of the week into the weekend.

