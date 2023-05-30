Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Toasty Temps On The Way

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Warm temps are starting to flex on the region as we get set to close May and kick off the month of June. With the warmth comes the threat for a few showers and thunderstorms getting into the mix over the next several days.

Let’s start with where we are today and roll forward. Highs are generally 80-85 for many with a mix of sun and clouds and isolated showers and storms going up.

Temps for Wednesday and Thursday range from the low 80s to the upper 80s with a few storms on the move.

Our weekend looks mainly dry and that’s when temps can really take off. Highs in the 85-90 degree range should be common with the toastiest numbers in the north and west.

Humidity levels will be up as well.

A few storms look to rumble back into the picture by early next week.

