Chris Bailey’s Forecast | June To Start With Toast Temps

By Chris Bailey
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The month of May is wrapping up on a seasonably warm note across the Bluegrass state. This warm air will turn toasty as we head into the first few days of June with temps making a run at the 90 degree mark for many.

Let’s kick things off with this last day of May. Highs are mainly low to middle 80s for most of the state with a mix of sun and clouds. The threat for a few showers and storms is with us, especially during the afternoon and evening. The greatest concentration of these storms is across the western half of the state.

Similar skies will be noted on Thursday as June kicks off. Those numbers continue to climb into the upcoming weekend with 85-90 degree temps still looking fairly common across the state. A 90+ degree day or two will be possible in the north and west, especially. Throw in some humidity and we feel even toastier.

A few storms rumble in early next week as cooler temps look to return.

