Ky. health departments can now issue citations to businesses not enforcing mask mandate

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – Kentucky health departments can now cite businesses that are not complying with the mandate to wear masks.

Many health departments received the citations Thursday, while others will get them Friday or early next week.

Kevin Hall, with the Fayette County Health Department, says the citations are similar to citations handed out for businesses not complying with the smoking ban a few years ago.

The first offense is just a warning, but after that businesses will be ordered to pay fines of $50 for a second offense, $75 for a third offense, and $100 for fourth and subsequent offenses.

Hall says to date no citations have been issued.

“The good news is that the people of Lexington, businesses have really responded well. They are some places we continue to get reports on, we will go out and investigate all of those, but most of the places have said, ‘What can we do to get better?‘”

The citation’s wording is straightforward, saying the business is “hereby issued a citation for non-compliance with the executive order 2020 586,” and goes on to state that the business must pay a fine to their local health department.

Health departments can issue citations to restaurants, convenience stores, or anywhere that serves food.

