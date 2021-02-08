Gov. Beshear reports lowest daily case total since December; 7.78% positivity rate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 1,003 COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the state total to 378,793 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 7.78 percent positivity rate. Of Monday’s new cases, 175 are in kids 18 or younger.

Today’s case total is the lowest since Dec. 26.

There were 40 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Monday, bringing the state total to 4,091. That includes data from January and February, and one from December.

As of Monday, 1,163 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 274 are in the ICU, and 142 are on ventilators. At least 44,961 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Note the Long Term Care program numbers. The Governor says they are getting better because second doses are going out and a lot of staff are signing up for the first time. #WKYT pic.twitter.com/WszRTmY3E5 — Chad Hedrick (@ChadHedrickWKYT) February 8, 2021

The Governor says the breakdown by race is not acceptable. Particularly in the African American community. He wants the number closer to the 8% range which reflects the race population in Kentucky. #WKYT — Chad Hedrick (@ChadHedrickWKYT) February 8, 2021

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.