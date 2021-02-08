Gov. Beshear reports lowest daily case total since December; 7.78% positivity rate
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Governor Beshear reported 1,003 COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the state total to 378,793 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 7.78 percent positivity rate. Of Monday’s new cases, 175 are in kids 18 or younger.
Today’s case total is the lowest since Dec. 26.
There were 40 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Monday, bringing the state total to 4,091. That includes data from January and February, and one from December.
As of Monday, 1,163 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 274 are in the ICU, and 142 are on ventilators. At least 44,961 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
