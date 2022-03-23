Advertisement

Woman accused of murdering Bryan McCarty

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said a woman has been arrested in connection with the murder of Bryan McCarty in September.

The sheriff’s office said 49-year-old Victoria Strelsky was arrested and charged with murder, forgery, and tampering with physical evidence.

According to McCarty’s obituary, Strelsky was listed as his “soulmate.”

McCarty was found dead at a home on Maple Grove Road on Saturday, September 25, 2021 after a deputy was sent to do a welfare check when a business associate noticed McCarty missed a business meeting. An autopsy determined McCarty had been shot multiple times.

Strelsky is lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

This story is developing.

