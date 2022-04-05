Advertisement

Controversial Kentucky Derby winner buried at Old Friends Farm in Georgetown

Medina Spirit won Kentucky Derby 147 before being disqualified for failing a race day drug test
Medina Spirit won Kentucky Derby 147 before being disqualified for failing a race day drug test
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crowds gathered, to pay their respects to a champion thoroughbred at Old Friends Farm in Georgetown.

“People came from all over the place,” said Michael Blowen, president and founder of Old Friends Farm. “They came from hundreds of miles people came to pay tribute to this horse on a rainy ugly day.”

Medina Spirit won’t be remembered as the horse who won Kentucky Derby 147, but the one that was disqualified after failing a race day drug test. Trainer Bob Baffert was subsequently suspended by the horse racing commission.

“Regardless of what the technicalities are, he was a marvelous racehorse, and Bob Baffert his trainer, and his wife Jill and the Zadons who owned him, agreed to let us bury him here at Old Friends,” said Blowen. “So all his fans could visit him.”

Last December, Medina Spirit collapsed suddenly and died at Santa Anita Park in California following a five-furlong workout. The preliminary cause of death was a heart attack. Today the three-year-old’s ashes were interred at the thoroughbred retirement facility during a ceremony open to the public.

“We watched him in the Kentucky Derby, and we came here to pay our last respects.”

Medina Spirit was laid to rest alongside Kentucky Deby winners Charismatic and War Emblem.

“I think it’s very suitable that he get buried next to them,” said Blowen. “So It’s a tribute to us. It’s a tribute to him.”

A proper burial for the horse at the center of one of racing’s biggest controversies.

“That just goes to show you that the horses are the reason we’re all here.”

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A strange substance caused a foam to form in Anderson County’s Cedar Brook on Tuesday evening.
Source of mysterious foam in Kentucky creek identified
20-year-old Brayden Lewis
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into wood chipper in Nicholasville
Police were called to the Wendy’s on Thunderstick Drive just after noon for a report of a woman...
Counterfeit bill at Lexington restaurant leads to suspect fighting officer, police say
Crews recovered the body of 34-year-old Adam Thomas after he reportedly jumped into the river...
Body recovered of Louisville man who jumped into Ohio River to save woman in January
The Kentucky State Capitol building in Frankfort (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
Gov. Beshear vetoes transgender athlete bill

Latest News

Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Kentucky (TMMK) aerial
Toyota adding engineer jobs in Georgetown
WKYT Investigates | Addressing the pilot shortage
WKYT Investigates | Addressing the pilot shortage
Sen. Stivers said that lawmakers are willing to consider Beshear’s other vetoes by examining...
Sen. President Stivers discusses remainder of legislative session
City leaders cut the ribbon on Lexington’s brand new recycling system Thursday morning.
System upgrade allows curbside paper recycling to resume in Lexington
The steeple of the First Baptist Church in East Bernstadt was blown off by a severe...
Storm blows steeple off Laurel County church