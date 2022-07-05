WATCH: Deputy William Petry’s funeral

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A solemn week continues for a Kentucky community as four heroes prepare for the journey to their final resting place.

Deputy William Petry, police Captain Ralph Frasure, Officer Jacob Chaffins and K-9 Drago were killed on June 30 in an ambush.

Tuesday morning, WKYT will have coverage of Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy William Petry’s funeral at the Mountain Arts Center today at 11 a.m. For those who cannot attend, you can pay your respects and watch above or on the WKYT Facebook page.

We’ll also carry Prestonsburg Police Captain and School Resource Officer Ralph Frasure’s service at the Mountain Arts Center starting at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Prestonsburg Police Officer and K-9 Handler Jacob Chaffins’ funeral is Thursday at 1 p.m. at the Mountain Arts Center. The family has requested no cameras inside the funeral. We will honor their request.

A memorial service for Floyd County Sheriff K-9, Drago, is scheduled for Friday at 6 p.m. at Mountain Arts Center. That service will be dog-friendly, so other four-legged officers can attend to pay their respects.

Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure, Floyd County Sheriff's Deputy William Petry, Prestonsburg Police Officer and K-9 Handler Jacob Chaffins and Floyd County Sheriff's K-9 Deputy Drago (WYMT)

