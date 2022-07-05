Advertisement

WATCH: Deputy William Petry’s funeral

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A solemn week continues for a Kentucky community as four heroes prepare for the journey to their final resting place.

Deputy William Petry, police Captain Ralph Frasure, Officer Jacob Chaffins and K-9 Drago were killed on June 30 in an ambush.

Tuesday morning, WKYT will have coverage of Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy William Petry’s funeral at the Mountain Arts Center today at 11 a.m. For those who cannot attend, you can pay your respects and watch above or on the WKYT Facebook page.

We’ll also carry Prestonsburg Police Captain and School Resource Officer Ralph Frasure’s service at the Mountain Arts Center starting at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Prestonsburg Police Officer and K-9 Handler Jacob Chaffins’ funeral is Thursday at 1 p.m. at the Mountain Arts Center. The family has requested no cameras inside the funeral. We will honor their request.

A memorial service for Floyd County Sheriff K-9, Drago, is scheduled for Friday at 6 p.m. at Mountain Arts Center. That service will be dog-friendly, so other four-legged officers can attend to pay their respects.

Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure, Floyd County Sheriff's Deputy William Petry,...
Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure, Floyd County Sheriff's Deputy William Petry, Prestonsburg Police Officer and K-9 Handler Jacob Chaffins and Floyd County Sheriff's K-9 Deputy Drago(WYMT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person is dead after a crash in Mercer County.
Two dead in fiery wrong-way crash on Bluegrass Parkway, coroner says
While excavating the area around a barn structure in Cape Girardeau County, investigators found...
2 charged in death of missing woman found buried in barn
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
It happened early Monday morning at the Shiloh Mobile Home Park on US 60, about a mile west of...
Woman found dead after early morning fire
community gathers for to pay their respects to Deputy Petry.
Floyd County sheriff releases new details on mass shooting of officers

Latest News

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Storms are set to increase
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Steamy with strong storms
Memorials stand in Floyd County in honor of three men shot and killed last week.
How Kentuckians can help Floyd County after mass shooting
The Monday qualifier in Richmond.
Final four Barbasol spots booked at Monday qualifier