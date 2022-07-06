Advertisement

Honoring fallen heroes: Funeral to be held for Captain Ralph Frasure

By WKYT News Staff, Chad Hedrick and Victor Puente
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Prestonsburg police Captain Ralph Frasure will be laid to rest on Wednesday.

Frasure, Deputy William Petry, Officer Jacob Chaffins and K-9 Drago were killed on June 30 in an ambush.

Lance Storz is accused of killing all three men and shooting others. He’s charged with multiple counts of murder.

Frasure’s funeral is Wednesday afternoon at 1 p.m. at the Mountain Arts Center. We’ll be streaming the funeral live (watch above) for those who are not able to attend in person.

Monday, the community said goodbye to Deputy Petry. His colleagues say he was one of the best officers they had ever met.

Officer Jacob Chaffins will be laid to rest Thursday. His family has requested no cameras inside the funeral. We will honor their request.

A memorial service for Floyd County Sheriff K-9, Drago, is also scheduled for Friday at 6 p.m. at Mountain Arts Center. That service will be dog-friendly, so other four-legged officers can attend to pay their respects.

Money is being raised for the families of the law enforcement officers. There is a fund set up through the Floyd County Community Foundation.

Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure, Floyd County Sheriff's Deputy William Petry,...
Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure, Floyd County Sheriff's Deputy William Petry, Prestonsburg Police Officer and K-9 Handler Jacob Chaffins and Floyd County Sheriff's K-9 Deputy Drago(WYMT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person is dead after a crash in Mercer County.
Victims identified in fiery wrong-way crash on Bluegrass Parkway
One marina owner said he’s seeing some not-too-promising signs of the economy.
Ky. marina owner ‘concerned’ as gas prices deter some away from traveling to lake
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., on...
Parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder
One person is hurt after they were shot in Lexington. Officers found the person around 11:20...
Person hurt in shooting, Lexington Children’s Theatre damaged by bullets
Th boat operator was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, driving a vessel while...
Man arrested after teenage girl hit by propeller after going overboard on boat

Latest News

Severe weather possible
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Strong to severe thunderstorms possible today.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Strong storm threat continues
The second annual Barbasol Championship Caddie Putting Contest was Tuesday night, where caddies...
Barbasol Championship celebrates caddies with putting contest
Firefighters were called out to Lakeshore Drive for a report of a car in the lake.
Car drives into lake, dive team finds no victims, Lexington fire officials say