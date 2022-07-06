Honoring fallen heroes: Funeral to be held for Captain Ralph Frasure

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Prestonsburg police Captain Ralph Frasure will be laid to rest on Wednesday.

Frasure, Deputy William Petry, Officer Jacob Chaffins and K-9 Drago were killed on June 30 in an ambush.

Lance Storz is accused of killing all three men and shooting others. He’s charged with multiple counts of murder.

Frasure’s funeral is Wednesday afternoon at 1 p.m. at the Mountain Arts Center. We’ll be streaming the funeral live (watch above) for those who are not able to attend in person.

Monday, the community said goodbye to Deputy Petry. His colleagues say he was one of the best officers they had ever met.

Officer Jacob Chaffins will be laid to rest Thursday. His family has requested no cameras inside the funeral. We will honor their request.

A memorial service for Floyd County Sheriff K-9, Drago, is also scheduled for Friday at 6 p.m. at Mountain Arts Center. That service will be dog-friendly, so other four-legged officers can attend to pay their respects.

Money is being raised for the families of the law enforcement officers. There is a fund set up through the Floyd County Community Foundation.

Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure, Floyd County Sheriff's Deputy William Petry, Prestonsburg Police Officer and K-9 Handler Jacob Chaffins and Floyd County Sheriff's K-9 Deputy Drago (WYMT)

