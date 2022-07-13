Jury deliberating in Sarah Williams trial

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The jury is now deliberating in the Sarah Williams trial.

Williams is facing a number of charges including inciting a riot. She is among at least a dozen others charged during a 2020 protest against racial injustice and inequality.

Her trial started Monday.

Closing arguments wrapped up late Wednesday morning. The defense attorney and prosecutor presented their final arguments to the jury. Both of them walking through the five misdemeanor charges against Williams.

Daniel Whitley, who’s representing Sarah Williams, went first. He told jurors his client did not incite a riot because she did not encourage protestors to engage in violence. He disputed her marijuana possession charge, stating that the Fayette County attorney and police officers did not show evidence of the marijuana during the trial. He also disputed her drug paraphernalia charge, pointing to Officer Zachary Ridener’s testimony.

MORE

The officer mentioned he wrote in his report that Williams had a crack pipe. However, he noted that further investigation determined the device was a vaping dispenser.

Whitley also challenged the police’s claims that Williams resisted arrest by noting officers said it took them seconds to arrest her. Whitley acknowledged that Williams used strong language toward police, but highlighted her right to free speech.

Fayette County Attorney Larry Roberts said Williams was not on trial for her language, but he said Williams led protestors to resist police commands. He argued Williams attempted to incite a riot.

A group of six jurors will decide the outcome of this case.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.