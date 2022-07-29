Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Flash Flood Threat Sunday/Monday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Devastating flooding hit the areas of the Commonwealth over the past few days and we are still on guard for additional flooding. That’s the case for today then again from Saturday night through Tuesday.

Additional showers and storms will rumble across the state today with the greatest threat for flash flooding across the south and southeast.

Our front slides to the south on Saturday, it takes much of the rain with it. I can’t rule out a few showers and storms still on the Kentucky and Virginia border counties.

That front lifts back to the north on Sunday, bringing showers and storms with it. Those rounds of showers and storms hang through early next week and will bring another flash flood threat to the area. Once again, the same areas appear to be most at risk.

We begin to dry out and turn very muggy for the end of next week.

