Woman pleads guilty in Lexington case that had gone cold for a decade

Rachel Martin, 34, is charged with the murder of Charlie Sowers in 2009.
Rachel Martin, 34, is charged with the murder of Charlie Sowers in 2009.(Lincoln County Regional Jail)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman has pleaded guilty in a Lexington murder case.

Rachel Martin was arrested in October 2020 in connection with the May 2009 murder of 71-year-old Charlie Sowers. Sowers, a Lexington bar owner, was found dead inside his Augusta Drive home.

After the death of Sowers, police said they had several hearsay statements about Martin’s involvement at the time, but no direct information. The case was closed after it went cold.

The case was then reopened over the summer of 2020.

According to an arrest citation, one of the witnesses police talked to told officers that they had asked Martin why her clothes were bloody the day of the murder. The citation says Martin told the witness that she killed Sowers.

Police say she intended to rob him, but “things went bad” and she “cracked his skull.”

As part of a plea agreement, Martin pleaded guilty on Wednesday to facilitating to murder, which was amended down from a charge of complicity to murder. A charge of evidence tampering charge was dismissed.

She is scheduled to be sentenced on December 13.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

