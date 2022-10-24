Georgetown College and athletics host Sensory Inclusion Day

By Julia Sandor
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgetown College and athletics hosted their first ever Sensory Inclusion Day at the men’s and women’s soccer games.

Jason Grefer is the sports information director at the college, and he started the groundwork for this event.

“We wanted to have a day that would allow fans of the neurodiverse community to come out to an environment like this, where not only do they feel like they’re welcome, but they feel like they’re safe,” Grefer said.

He said this event was particularly important to him because his daughter is on the autism spectrum.

They wanted to create a space for all children to be comfortable.

“There is cause to celebrate those of the neurodiverse community.” He said, “They do not need to be looked at as different.”

They handed out scarves and sensory balls to families in the stands.

One women’s soccer players, Demi Vanstappershoef said seeing the smiles on everyone’s’ faces made her day.

“It was amazing to have them out here, and just be involved,” Vanstappershoef said.

The community came out to the games and shared their appreciation for the event.

At the end of the games, fans like Kaylee Campbell ran to the field to play with the team.

Campbell scored goals and passed with the Georgetown soccer teams.

And Jason said that with all the positive feedback, it was a successful event.

“When you get the opportunity to do an event like this and the folks that are out here, they come and tell you thank you for what you’re doing. If we do that, at the end of the day, then we’ve done our job,” he said.

He said they hope to make this an annual event.

