KSP investigating Lincoln Co. shooting near school bus with students

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man was shot near a bus with students from Hustonville Elementary School in Lincoln County.

The shooting was reported shortly after 4:00 PM on Friday afternoon. A bus with students was near the incident, before immediately being rerouted back to Hustonville Elementary to meet with school staff.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting with Kentucky State Police, while Stanford PD, Emergency Management Director Don Gilliam, and school resource officers responded to Hustonville Elementary to meet with the students that were on board the bus. T

The victim was hospitalized with serious injuries, and the suspect has been taken into custody.

Lincoln County Public Schools has stated that the students impacted by this incident can come to Hustonville Elementary to meet with a counselor from 11 AM until 2 PM on Saturday.

Kentucky State Police is currently investigating the shooting.

