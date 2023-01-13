TikTok no longer allowed on Ky. State-issued devices

TikTok has been banned on Kentucky state government devices.
TikTok has been banned on Kentucky state government devices.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - TikTok is no longer allowed on state-issued devices for those employed by the Executive branch.

The Kentucky Personnel Employee handbook says that agencies and staff shall not “use an application or otherwise access the social media site owned by the Chinese company ByteDance Limited or its successors commonly known as ‘Tik Tok’ other than for a law enforcement purpose.”

A state government official said the change had been under consideration for several weeks and was based on recent federal legislation and information from federal law enforcement.

They say the ban does not apply to use on personal devices.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

