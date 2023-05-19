‘It won’t bring my son back’: Man sentenced to 30 years in Floyd County murder case

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Barbara and Henry Hook have waited nearly three years for justice for the murder of their son.

Wesley Hook went missing in June 2020 and was found dead, his body burned in an abandoned car the following month.

Since then, his family has been waiting for answers while three people were arrested in connection with his death.

Eric Deleon, one of the three people charged with his murder, went before the court in Floyd County Thursday as Barbara delivered a victim impact statement.

“I know it’s crazy, but I was glad to be able to sit and speak to him one on one. But I wish he could have spoke back,” said Barbara.

During her statement, she recalled the last time she saw her son and how Deleon “lured him to his death.”

“Not just did you kill him. You burned him. And I don’t know what happened in that room, but I’d like to. But Wesley was the kindest, gentlest people on earth that would have done anything for any of you,” she said. “He lives in an urn now. Which his spirit still lives, but you didn’t even let me give him a proper burial. I couldn’t even tell him goodbye. I couldn’t hold his hand.”

She said she thinks about his final moments and has more questions than answers.

“I hope every night when you go to bed, you see his face. But one thing you can’t take is his laughter from my mind and the joy that he gave me. You took my only child,” she said. “And I hope that somehow I get justice. Because no matter how much time you spend, it’s never gonna bring my son back.”

Deleon was sentenced to 30 years for his role in kidnapping Hook, taking a plea deal with the agreement that he will testify if called in the future.

The Hooks say it was an emotional day, but they are glad to have seen Deleon being held accountable.

“And I truly feel like he does have some remorse. It won’t bring my son back, but it’s still... you know... something,” said Barbara.

The parents still hope to get answers to what happened to their son in his final hours with Deleon, Krystle Williams, and Enos Little. Deleon said, through his attorney, he would be willing to provide any answers they are looking for.

The trial continues this fall, with the third suspect- Enos Little- expected to see the courtroom in September. The Hooks say they are ready for it to all be over so the healing can begin.

